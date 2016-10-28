“We were expecting a much higher health insurance premium increase, around 15 percent, which would have cost us $195,000. We had budgeted for that increase, so the fact that we would actually be seeing a 9.3 percent decrease in our premium was a good surprise,” said Superintendent Tim Widiker. “In all, we ended up being $270,000 under budget for our health insurance, which is part of the reason we wanted to reinstate a few of the [previous] budget cuts we couldn’t avoid having to make earlier this year.”

The other reason the district was able to bring back budget items, along with the wage adjustment for support staff, was because the district has also seen an enrollment increase over the last year, which netted the district $188,000 more in state aid, for a total of $450,000 left over in the budget.

“We thought it was prudent to make these adjustments to the budget and the staff wages since we had really hoped to make them last summer but just couldn’t do it at that time,” Widiker said. “It is great news that we can do this.”

According to Widiker, five previously approved budget cuts were reinstated back into the budget, which would cost the district $72,000. Items reinstated into this year’s budget included paying teachers for substitute teaching in their own building (an added $13,000 cost), adding back in the day of pay for teachers and administrators that was previously cut ($36,000 cost), adding back in free lunch for professional development days ($4,000 cost) and bringing back the activity bus that ran between school buildings in Roberts and Hammond ($7,000).

Widiker also said that the wage adjustments for support staff were given by comparing the staff’s current wages with the CESA 11 average salary, as well as those for staff throughout the Middle Border Conference.

“We made the adjustments on a per-category basis, so some staff won’t be getting a raise, while others will be getting maybe $2 or $5 per-hour raises depending on their department and how much their wages differed from the average salary across the conference,” Widiker said.