“It is prevalent and timely and something that not all students get the chance to talk about in their history classes since it is technically a recent event,” Jackson said.

“And finally, we chose it because it is a totally different way of doing a play, especially for high-schoolers, since not a lot of them get the chance to say a monologue that is this long and not be presenting it to their fellow cast members on stage.”

The play Jackson chose is “With Their Eyes,” a compilation of monologues written by students who interviewed faculty, staff and students who were at the high school next to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s accessible and yet powerful, especially being written by students at their same age level,” Jackson said.

Opening night will be Friday, Nov. 11, with the show starting at 7 p.m., with a second show on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. and the weekend finale starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The biggest change for the students, aside from getting to know Jackson, the school’s new drama director, will be performing without any support from other actors in the same scene while they recite their character’s monologue.

“It is kind of tough to transition to this style of play where we all just have monologues since I’m used to having support cues or other people on stage to swoop in if I miss a word or something,” said junior Aubrey Berning.

“It will be a little tough, but I’m starting to get used to the fact I’m going to be the only one talking, so it has gotten easier as I practiced. And since I was so young when the attacks happened, I don’t really know exactly what happened from first-hand experience. It is hard to connect to the character since I don’t have those shared experiences.”

Berning plays an 18-year-old senior whose experiences on the day of the attack have changed the way he views the world and America. Fellow actor and senior Christian Pachecl’s character is an 18-year-old gymnastics captain who is struggling to cope with how he was affected directly by the attacks.

“This play is different because the character I’m playing is a real person and you can go out there and find out a lot of things about them and who they are,” Pachecl said. “Most characters you play don’t exist, so you have to think differently about how you portray them since they are actually out there in the world.”

The production has been in rehearsals for four weeks and have just one week before the final dress rehearsal and opening night. However, Jackson and the students feel that everyone will be ready when the curtain goes up.

“The challenge with a monologue show is that you only do one thing over and over again, so it is the challenge of keeping that fresh and exciting without getting bored with what you are saying,” Jackson said. “I think we have done a nice job of playing that field where you are still discovering new things about how you express your part, but they feel comfortable where they are at.”

According to Jackson, the 20 or so performers will all be on stage at one time and will remain on stage throughout the entire performance.

“The cool thing that goes on with the characters is that some of the monologues connect with some of the other characters,” Pachecl said.

“I’ve had a lot of fun doing this play. This character — reading the script — made me cry a couple times.”

Though the play is sad and depressing given the subject matter, Jackson said that the drama is, in the end, uplifting and will have theater-goers coming away feeling refreshed.

“It could easily be a downer given the topic, but it is not just about the attack happening ... It is a lot more about ‘here’s my one story as a person and let me share my experience,’” Jackson said.

“I think it is great for an audience to hear about how those people moved about their daily lives and how they responded to events.”