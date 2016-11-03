Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Elementary Halloween Parades

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    Area students dressed up in their Halloween costumes for their school's annual Halloween Parades, which took place on Monday, Oct. 31, at all of the area elementary schools. 

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSomersetnew richmondSt. Croix Centralelementary schoolsHalloweenhalloween paradescostumes
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement
    randomness