SCC school board approves budget, tax levy and mill rate

According to Superintendent Tim Widiker, the only change to the budget was a lowering of the mill rate from .01214725 to .01156790.

The reduction of the mill rate was due mainly to the district property valuation, which continued to increase again this year, but at a much higher level than expected.

The district had been estimating for an annual 2 percent increase for the last few years, but last year’s increase ended up being 6.66 percent ($506,694,105 to $540,459,428) and this year’s increased by 7.99 percent ($540,459,428 to $583,620,020).

When all was said and done, the school board approved the tax levy at $6,751,258 for the 2016-17 school year with a mill rate of .01156790 to support the fund 10 budgeted expenditures of $16,364,950; fund 30 budgeted expenditures of $3,454,734; and fund 80 expenditures of $175,000.