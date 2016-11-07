Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SCC school board approves budget, tax levy and mill rate

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The St. Croix Central School Board approved the 2016-17 school year budget, tax levy and mill rate during its Oct. 24 special meeting.

    According to Superintendent Tim Widiker, the only change to the budget was a lowering of the mill rate from .01214725 to .01156790.

    The reduction of the mill rate was due mainly to the district property valuation, which continued to increase again this year, but at a much higher level than expected.

    The district had been estimating for an annual 2 percent increase for the last few years, but last year’s increase ended up being 6.66 percent ($506,694,105 to $540,459,428) and this year’s increased by 7.99 percent ($540,459,428 to $583,620,020).

    When all was said and done, the school board approved the tax levy at $6,751,258 for the 2016-17 school year with a mill rate of .01156790 to support the fund 10 budgeted expenditures of $16,364,950; fund 30 budgeted expenditures of $3,454,734; and fund 80 expenditures of $175,000.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationschool boardSt. Croix CentralBudgettax levymill ratespecial meetinG
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement
    randomness