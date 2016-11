Pictured are (front, from the left) Alyssa Iverson, Josie Armagost, Sam Deno; (back, from the left) Sam Malecek, Drew Malecek, Corben Klatt, Nick Weber. Mallory Miles was not available for the photograph. (Submitted photo)

Congratulations to the following students who received the student of the month award for responsibility during the month of October. These students have taken on many additional responsibilities throughout the school and are able to make things happen. Students of the Month include, Alyssa Iverson, Josie Armagost, Sam Deno, Sam Malecek, Drew Malecek, Corben Klatt, Nick Weber and Mallory Miles.