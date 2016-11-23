SMS October Students of the Month announced

Fifth grade

Adam Knefelkamp is a great role model for others in his class. He is always polite, cares about others and is willing to go the extra mile. Adam takes time every day to do things for others. He also puts forth his best effort every day in all of his classes and does a great job! He truly is a person of character.

Lucas Rhein since the beginning of the school year, has demonstrated the qualities needed to be a highly successful student. Lucas comes to school every day with a smile on his face and is ready to learn. He is a positive role model and leader among his peers. We can always count on Lucas to do the right thing. Lucas cares for our school and everyone in this building.

Jenna Peper is a hard worker. She has set academic goals for herself and is not just achieving them, she is exceeding them! Jenna has a strong work ethic and pushes herself to not just exceed, but to excel! Jenna is an asset to our class and to Somerset Middle School.

Sixth grade

Zoe Nee is a great example of a student who leads by her example. She takes charge of what she needs to do without prompting or reminders. She is an encouragement to her classmates, and helps to gently remind them when they need to refocus. We are fortunate to have Zoe in our school!

Ponca Camp is a focused and determined student. He knows what he needs to do and gets to work immediately. He keeps his focus solely on the task at hand. He quietly demonstrates the actions that other students need to take. Thank you for being a role model at SMS!

Catie Dressel is a wonderful listener and is extremely attentive in class. In addition to this, she is encouraging to others, and works hard to achieve her goals. She is determined to make improvements each and every day.

Seventh grade

Rachel Webb is a respectful, responsible student who strives to do her best each day! Rachel shows her leadership skills by participating in class, helping other students, and participating in many extracurricular activities. Rachel is a wonderful role model for the younger students at SMS. We are fortunate to have Rachel as a student!

Jaidyn Zaspel possesses excellent classroom skills and study habits. She is also very positive with peers and teachers. She shows excitement in learning and is an excellent listener.

Katie Scheder is a great cooperative group leader and an excellent classroom participant! She works hard on all assignments and projects. She asks great questions and is always a great listener. Thank you Katie!

Eighth grade

Grace Lambert is truly a pleasure to have in class, as she demonstrates consistent, high-level effort and performance. Grace is willing to work hard, even when things are difficult. She passed her personal AR goal, turns in all work on time, and is always prepared for class. Outside of the classroom, she demonstrates excellent character and leadership both with friends, other students and athletics. Her polite and considerate demeanor are appreciated in Somerset!

Ian Parnell, his personal choice to work hard in all of his classes is admirable. Ian excels at achieving high AR Points, he consistently completes his daily work, and he shows empathy to students in his class. Ian works diligently to be an outstanding student.

Rachel Gaikowski is a very hard-working, polite, and caring student. She consistently strives for excellence in her classes and in athletic endeavors. She is a leader both in the classroom and out, modeling and demonstrating appropriate, mature and excellent behavior. She is a pleasure to be around and is considerate to all students and adults.

Submitted by Somerset Middle School