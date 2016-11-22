Search
    NR School Board approves demolition contractor

    By Jordan Willi Today at 8:58 a.m.

    The New Richmond School Board approved a contract for construction with Eckert Wrecking Incorporated, out of Rhinelander, Wis., to demolish the old middle school at 421 S. Green Avenue during its Nov. 21 regular board meeting.

    The school board also discussed their displeasure with the City of New Richmond's master plan draft for the old middle school property. However, the board said they will still accept a final master plan from the City if they come back to them at their December meeting with a plan that more closely adheres to the overall idea/goals of the old middle school property being used as a community space that best serves the interests of the district. 

    To find out more about the demolition contract and the board's views on the City's master plan draft, see next week's New Richmond News for the full story. 

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
