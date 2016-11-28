Area students compete in New Richmond Math Counts event
The seventh and eighth grade NRMS Math Counts team, as well as the Somerset Math Counts team, recently competed in a pre-regional event with Hudson, River Falls, Osceola and Rice Lake in New Richmond. More than 90 students participated in the event. Students were challenged to solve complex math problems in individual rounds and team rounds. The day’s events culminated in a Rubiks Cube challenge, Best Math Joke competition, and countdown rounds of top 15 qualifiers for the day.
New Richmond students Tyler Dennis and Alex Jarchow finished in fourth and 14th place, respectively, in the countdown round at the pre-regional event. Somerset students Jackson Cook, Trae Kreibich and Tristen Barttelt and finished in eighth, tenth and fifteenth place, respectively, in the countdown round competition.