Area students compete in New Richmond Math Counts event

The Somerset Math Counts team recently participated in a pre-regional event in New Richmond. Pictured are (from the left) Henry Dendinger, Jack Gazik, Trae Kreibich, Jackson Cook, Tristen Barttelt and Kathryn Rushton. (Submitted photo)

The New Richmond Middle School Math Counts team recently participated in a pre-regional event in New Richmond. Pictured are (front, from the left) Abigail Johnson, Ashton Davis, Amanda Backes, Abigail La Pean, Shaye Jacobson, Isabel Skramstad and Kaisa Engstrom; (middle row) Zach Johnson, Emily Daniluk, Zach Larkin, Charlie Olson, Tyler Dennis and Sam LaPean; (back row) Ian Sheetz, Alex Jarchow, Brady Cunningham and Brock Unger. (Submitted photo)

The seventh and eighth grade NRMS Math Counts team, as well as the Somerset Math Counts team, recently competed in a pre-regional event with Hudson, River Falls, Osceola and Rice Lake in New Richmond. More than 90 students participated in the event. Students were challenged to solve complex math problems in individual rounds and team rounds. The day’s events culminated in a Rubiks Cube challenge, Best Math Joke competition, and countdown rounds of top 15 qualifiers for the day.