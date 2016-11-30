Search
    Paperjack receives grant for music books and materials

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Paperjack Elementary students are pictured holding music materials that were purchased with funding provided by the Jack Reckord Star Grant through the Educational Foundation of New Richmond. (Submitted photo)

    Paperjack Elementary students recently got their hands on their new music materials that were purchased with funding provided by the Jack Reckord Star Grant through the Educational Foundation of New Richmond. The music department at Paperjack was awarded $200 toward music books and DVDs. Music teacher Jodi Mealey purchased nine books and two music education DVDs that cover content such as classical music, instruments, synesthesia (seeing colors when hearing music), folk songs and sing-a-longs.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
