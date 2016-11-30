Paperjack receives grant for music books and materials

Paperjack Elementary students are pictured holding music materials that were purchased with funding provided by the Jack Reckord Star Grant through the Educational Foundation of New Richmond. The music department at Paperjack was awarded $200 toward music books and DVDs. Music teacher Jodi Mealey purchased nine books and two music education DVDs that cover content such as classical music, instruments, synesthesia (seeing colors when hearing music), folk songs and sing-a-longs. (Submitted photo)

Paperjack Elementary students recently got their hands on their new music materials that were purchased with funding provided by the Jack Reckord Star Grant through the Educational Foundation of New Richmond. The music department at Paperjack was awarded $200 toward music books and DVDs. Music teacher Jodi Mealey purchased nine books and two music education DVDs that cover content such as classical music, instruments, synesthesia (seeing colors when hearing music), folk songs and sing-a-longs.