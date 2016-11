The last survivors of the zombie apocalypse prepare to fight off the oncoming zombies with their guns and baseball bat during the St. Croix Central High School dress rehearsal, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.” Pictured are zombies Emma Knospe, Mandy Wilberg and survivors Rylie Hackbarth, Ryan Knapton, Ashlyn Mettler and Savannah Bodish. (Photos by Jordan Willi) 1 / 11

The zombies, played by Emma Knospe and Mandy Wilberg, prepare to eat granny as her granddaughter, played by Savannah Bodish. 2 / 11

A group of survivors try to trick the zombies by diverting their attentions elsewhere, but one of their group doesn’t notice the zombies or believe tricking them is possible, and she lives to regret it. Pictured is zombie Emma Knospe and survivors Emily Waalen, Ashlyn Mettler, Savannah Bodish and zombie Mandy Wilberg. 3 / 11

Narrators (on the right) Emily Davenport and Nathan Sweet look on as zombies Emma Knospe and Mandy Wilberg close in on survivor Ashlyn Mettler during a dress rehearsal of SCC High School’s fall play. 4 / 11

Narrators Emily Davenport and Nathan Sweet discuss the many ways to survive the zombie apocalypse during a dress rehearsal of the St. Croix Central High School play on Tuesday, Nov. 15. 5 / 11

Survivors Rylie Hackbarth, Ryan Knapton, Ashlyn Mettler and Savannah Bodish celebrate their victory over the oncoming zombies, played by Emma Knospe and Mandy Wilberg, while narrators Emily Davenport and Nathan Sweet look on. 6 / 11

