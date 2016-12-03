NRHS/USFWS Prairie Plug Project wins state award

“It was a fabulous day of celebration and really neat programing from these other schools and communities,” NRHS agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola said. “There were great, great programs on display at the event. Before this group of eight projects were inducted, there were only 97 other projects that had ever been recognized dating back to 2007. So that is pretty awesome.”

The program got started when former district administrator Jeff Moberg told Sauvola that there was a man she had to meet from Fish and Wildlife and then a friend of Moberg’s, who was a volunteer with the Fish and Wildlife Service, told U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Biologist Chris Trosen that he needed to meet Sauvola back in 2010.

“From there, we put our heads together to come up with this prairie plug project that would introduce students to native prairie restoration through experiential learning by working in the classroom to stratify and scarify native plant seeds and then utilize this beautiful greenhouse to grow the seeds,” Trosen said.

Beginning each January, the seeds/plants are grown and taken care of by students, who in turn go out and plant them into prairie beds during our school wide Service Learning Day in mid-May. According to Sauvola, the project allows the students to see the ecological impacts of locally grown plant materials on other living things in the ecosystem.

“One of the things that I think is really cool from the student perspective is that I have students that aspire to go into the Youth Conservation Corps and careers in natural resources...,” Sauvola said. “And then when we bring in the community groups in to help with the planting, the kids get to visit with those people about careers and get advice for the future. I think that is a great multi-generational facet of the program.”

The partnership has continued for six years and is only getting better as the pair continue to grow and learn from each other.

“It has been awesome and we look forward to our continued partnership,” Sauvola said. “We have also learned a lot from each other in our years of doing the project. Last year we went rogue and put the seeds right into the ground. So I think there is a lot of cool stuff there. We are starting to make our plans for this coming year, so we will see what comes of that.”

For example, Sauvola said she has added inoculant with the seeds the last two years, which gave the project better germination rates than ever before. The number of seeds that germinated was so incredible that it took many, many hands to get all the seedlings planted. In May, the students took inoculated lupine seed and went straight into the Waterfowl Production Area to plant directly in the ground. The group has also recently been able to plant sideoats grama seeds that were harvested from the seeds we grew in the first year of the partnership.

Early in the program’s history, the students and volunteers planted 2,000 plants, but they are currently growing upwards of 10,000 seedlings in the greenhouse and will be planting another 5,000 or more seeds directly in the ground. At last count, Sauvola believes the program has planted more than 40,000 new prairie plants into the ground for ecological benefits.