SCC FCCLA hosts Trunk Junk event

High schooler Ashlyn Mettler-Hatalla is pictured cleaning out the back of her car as part of the Trunk Junk event. (Submitted photo)

The FCCLA held a Trunk Junk event Wednesday, Nov. 16 at St. Croix Central High School. Students were able to go to their vehicles and check their safety equipment to verify if it was working or to check their vehicle for what they did have.