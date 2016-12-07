SCC FCCLA hosts Trunk Junk event

The FCCLA held a Trunk Junk event Wednesday, Nov. 16 at St. Croix Central High School. Students were able to go to their vehicles and check their safety equipment to verify if it was working or to check their vehicle for what they did have.
Jordan Willi
Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
(751) 243-7767 x244