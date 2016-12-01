Search
    SCC Elementary students show cooperation

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly Friday, Nov. 4, in the school’s gym. Kindergartners recognized for showing cooperation during the month of October were Haylie Hansen, Brian Tene-Mendez, Cole Harmon, Reagan Andre, Brody Nusbaum and Aiden Bolwerk.

    First-graders recognized for showing empathy were Dakota Goodchild, Brinley Guffy, Brooke Rolling, Kaden Johnson and Joan Galindo. Second-graders recognized for showing empathy were Collin Vorhies, Ella Janski, Makenna Holger, Hanna Xiong and Brayden Jesch.

    Third-graders recognized for showing empathy during the month of November are Khristian Steinke, Alix Czerminger, Chayton Gottfredsen, Lela Evans and Isabella Schiavone. Fourth-graders recognized for showing empathy included Jordyn Heinrich, Paige Rudd, Luke Herink, Abigail Brown, Kayla Schoonover and Owen Herink.

    St. Croix Central Elementary Specialist Students of the Month were Donovan Schoonover and Alaina Wire. The pair were picked for the award out of all 600-plus students at the school for exemplifying cooperation. The November/December trait is acceptance.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
