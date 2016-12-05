Search
    NRMS November Students of the Month

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Sixth grade students of the month are (from the left) Brooklyn Green, Drew Solomon, Reily Heiberg and Rylea Davis. Also pictured are Ms. Casey and Mr. Hutter. (Submitted photos)1 / 3
    Seventh grade students of the month are (from the left) Emma Gondreau, Everlyn Stein, Abigail Johnson and Sydney Unruh. Also pictured are Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Kobernick.2 / 3
    Eighth grade students of the month are (from the left) Lexington Kaczmarski, Quentin Hayes, Ava Bonnes and Cassie Emmerich. Also pictured are Mr. Henk and Ms. Shipway.3 / 3

    Name: Brooklyn Green

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Joe & Lindsay Green

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: dance and gymnastics

    What I like about school… getting to see my friends

    Name: Drew Solomon

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name: Andy and Gina Solomon

    Favorite Class: Math

    Favorite activities: playing sports and reading

    What I like about school… changing classes

    Name: Reily Heiberg

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Aliesha, Cade

    Favorite Class: Gym

    Favorite activities: soccer, video games, football, sports

    What I like about school is... teachers, classes

    Name: Rylea Davis

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Stacy and Geoff Davis

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: reading, family game night and movie night

    What I like about school is… everything! I love seeing my friends and I love to learn

    Name: Sydney Unruh

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name(s): Tawnya and Jeremy Unruh

    Favorite class: Art

    Favorite activities: tennis, sports, etc

    What I like about school is…. That the teachers teach well, and they are nice

    Name: Mark and Lynn Gondreau

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Emma Gondreau

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: dancing during my spare time and spending time with my family

    What I like about school is:

    Name: Abigail Johnson

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Aubrey Mattison

    Favorite Class: All

    Favorite activities: tennis, musics, TV, math

    What I like about school is: learning new things and being with my friends

    Name: Everlyn Stein

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Tamara Touray, Mark Rangert, David Doppler

    Favorite Class: Homeroom

    Favorite activities: art club, lunch, reading, hang out with friends

    What I like about school is: my friends are here and that I get to meet new people

    Name: Cassie Emmerich

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Jodi Emmerich

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: acting, singing, volleyball, and softball

    What I like about school is: how nice the staff are to everyone in the school

    Name: Ava Bonnes

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Trish Bonnes

    Favorite Class: American History, Art and Science

    Favorite activities: hunting, movies

    What I like about school is… seeing friends

    Name: Lexington Kaczmarski

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Brian and Renee Kaczmarski

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: playing on the computer, taking pictures, and my favorite sport is powerlifting

    What I like about school is…. Hanging out with my friends

    Name: Quentin Hayes

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Nicole Hayes, Brad Hayes

    Favorite Class: Art

    Favorite activities: working on an old truck with my Dad

    What I like about school is: visiting friends

    Compiled by Jordan Willi

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
