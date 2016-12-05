NRMS November Students of the Month

What I like about school… getting to see my friends

Name: Drew Solomon

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name: Andy and Gina Solomon

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite activities: playing sports and reading

What I like about school… changing classes

Name: Reily Heiberg

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Aliesha, Cade

Favorite Class: Gym

Favorite activities: soccer, video games, football, sports

What I like about school is... teachers, classes

Name: Rylea Davis

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Stacy and Geoff Davis

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: reading, family game night and movie night

What I like about school is… everything! I love seeing my friends and I love to learn

Name: Sydney Unruh

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name(s): Tawnya and Jeremy Unruh

Favorite class: Art

Favorite activities: tennis, sports, etc

What I like about school is…. That the teachers teach well, and they are nice

Name: Mark and Lynn Gondreau

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Emma Gondreau

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: dancing during my spare time and spending time with my family

What I like about school is:

Name: Abigail Johnson

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Aubrey Mattison

Favorite Class: All

Favorite activities: tennis, musics, TV, math

What I like about school is: learning new things and being with my friends

Name: Everlyn Stein

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Tamara Touray, Mark Rangert, David Doppler

Favorite Class: Homeroom

Favorite activities: art club, lunch, reading, hang out with friends

What I like about school is: my friends are here and that I get to meet new people

Name: Cassie Emmerich

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Jodi Emmerich

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: acting, singing, volleyball, and softball

What I like about school is: how nice the staff are to everyone in the school

Name: Ava Bonnes

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Trish Bonnes

Favorite Class: American History, Art and Science

Favorite activities: hunting, movies

What I like about school is… seeing friends

Name: Lexington Kaczmarski

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Brian and Renee Kaczmarski

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: playing on the computer, taking pictures, and my favorite sport is powerlifting

What I like about school is…. Hanging out with my friends

Name: Quentin Hayes

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Nicole Hayes, Brad Hayes

Favorite Class: Art

Favorite activities: working on an old truck with my Dad

What I like about school is: visiting friends

Compiled by Jordan Willi