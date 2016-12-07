“The report cards prompted discussion about what areas we should focus on, as well as how kids learn and how they want to learn,” Widiker said. “(High school principal) Kurt Soderberg talked about trying to see things through the eyes of the students and trying harder to see how they want to learn. That conversation lead to a lot of good discussion and made us think about more ways to get kids involved and more engaged in their education.”

Another topic discussed during the meeting was the creation of an auditorium manager for the new high school auditorium. According to Widiker, the discussion at the meeting centered on the job description of the new position and trying to figure out how many hours the job would require. No approval was made for the position during the meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jo Moll, a district resident, raised concerns about the fair/equal treatment of the girls’ cross-country team for going to state.

“She was concerned that we didn’t give the girls equal treatment as we did the football team given that there was no big pep rally for the cross-country team and there was no board member or member of the administration at the girls’ state meet,” Widiker said. “There should have been someone from the administration or school board at the meet. Her concerns were valid and we are taking it as a lesson learned. We message has been received and we will make changes for the future to make sure that everyone gets equal treatment.”

Along with all the other discussions had during the meeting, members of the St. Croix Central Elementary fourth-grade student council gave a presentation during the meeting. Widiker said he enjoyed the presentation and thought it showed good leadership by the fourth-graders.

The next scheduled school board meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at 7 p.m. in the high school library.