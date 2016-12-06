Somerset district report card meets expectations

The district did improve by 1.4 points from their previous overall score of 70.1 for the 2013-14 school year, the last time the report cards were issued by the DPI.

Report cards for schools statewide can be accessed online at wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.

“The school report card has gone through some transition, our assessment has gone through some transition. Last year, legislative mandate pushed the pause button, literally, and created a gap. The district report card takes into account how our three buildings have done from our elementary, middle and high school. You put it all together and this is what you get. They went to a new scoring system this year compared to what you saw two years ago and that was adding a star system. We now have an overall score as a number, as a star and as a category. I’m happy to report that all of our schools in our district either meet or exceed expectations. We came in with 71.5 as a district, 1.5 points away from “Exceeds Expectations”, and we have some data to take a look at to both celebrate and to work on,” said Sheridan.

The overall scores by building for the district are:

Elementary 80.7, four stars, Exceeds Expectations

Middle School 70.3, three stars, Meets Expectations

High School 67.9, three stars, Meets Expectations

Board member Patty Schachtner asked the principals of the three buildings whether they were surprised by any of the results.

“I would say that the dip that we saw from the Badger (test) to the Forward (test) was a shock. I did not expect us to drop. If you look at our ELA scores from the Badger, in two grade levels I had 76 percent of my kids proficient and advanced, and that was not the case this time around. Clearly the test was very different. So that was a shock,” said Middle School Principal Sara Eichten.

New superintendent, Mark Bezek, has this to say about the report cards: “There’s definitely some bright spots but we’ve got a lot of work to do. When you look at the conference and look at schools and our overall, we’re at the bottom. You can see how complex this is. It doesn’t surprise me if you are looking from the outside coming in, we’re misfiring on some things, it’s not all coming together. The strategic plan helps with that. You identify the weaknesses, the areas you want to work on and that becomes your commitment through your strategic plan. If you took a look at the district’s scores right now and you were looking for a school district to move into, everyone else is ‘Exceeds or Significantly Exceeds’ and we ‘Meet,’ we’re the lowest one. It’s not going to take much. It’s just going to take all those cylinders firing together.”

Fab lab

High School Principal Chris Moore told board members he has been speaking with businesses in the community to drum up financial support for the creation of a fab lab at the school.

“A fab lab is a fabrication room where we would have 3D printers, vinyl cutters, laser engravers, and CNC (Computer Numerical Control) routers, to be able to help students begin to understand how to program software and run the machinery,” Moore said.

Moore reported that the school has applied for a grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to help fund the first piece of equipment for the lab, a shopbot, a programmable router, at a cost of $22,000. The grant would fund half of the cost contingent with the district coming up with the other half.

According to Moore, the lab would coordinate and exchange learning opportunities with other school fab labs in the area as well as with local businesses. The lab would be capable of generating revenue by contracting out resources to local businesses and selling manufactured goods through the school store eventually.

Other business

District Administrator Mark Bezek told board members he had met with the senior class and solicited their input on three questions: What they liked about their school experience, disliked about their school experience, and what they would change about their school experience. Bezek intends to make that information available to the strategic planning committee as they work on revising the district’s strategic plan. He intends to meet with staff and schedule meetings with community groups like the chamber and community foundation to solicit their input as well. He also noted that community voices need to be better represented in the strategic planning process.

The board recognized the achievements of high school Junior, Anya Swanson, for her participation in the 2016 State Cross-Country Competition, and 2016 State Honors Choir participants Collin Gallo, Kayka Huert and Jacob Wright.