Somerset cheer team takes first place

The Somerset Competition Cheer Team is already making a name for themselves during their inaugural season. This group of 12 is made up of students who attend Somerset High School and also cheer on the sidelines. They spent the fall season cheering for the Spartan football team while simultaneously perfecting the skills they would need for their competition season in the winter. They debuted their routine Nov. 19, and they also recently brought home their first victory when they competed at "Santa's Cheer Shop" at Prior Lake High School. The team placed first in the Small Varsity non-tumble division, outscoring tough competitors from St. Michael Albertville, Jackson County Central, and Anoka. Members of the team include Jorja Kumlin, Brooke Nelson, Rebecca Rivard, Hannah Thurmes, Hanna Carlson and Hailey Nasgovitz, Melanie Greeley, Susan Fohrenkamm, Savanna Nasgovitz, Alicia Richert, Bryanna Sengbusch and Kiley Casey. To learn more about the Somerset Cheer Team, visit somersetcheer.weebly.com.