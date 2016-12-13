St. Mary School announces first quarter honor roll

Eighth-graders Jaida Benish (daughter of Shawna Benish and Bernie Benish), Delaney Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown), Ashley Effertz (daughter of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Russel Kilian (son of Tony and Maureen Kilian), and Katelyn Mehr (daughter of Michael and Jill Mehr).

Seventh-graders Stephanie Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown), Carolin Fuchs (daughter of Michael and Monika Fuchs), and Hattie Harrold (daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold).

Sixth-graders Victoria Anderson (daughter of Stephen and Carolyn Anderson), and Olivia Naser (daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Naser).

“B” Honor Roll students include:

Eighth-graders Ellie Barlow-Sager (daughter of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Jennifer Graham (daughter of Steve and Jacquie Graham), Juneau Paulsen (daughter of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen), Noah Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud), and Zach Weinzierl (son of Steve and Tanya Weinzierl).

Seventh-graders Ethan Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud).

Sixth-graders Brady Barlow-Sager (son of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Eva Dalton (daughter of Dan and Krissy Dalton), Drew Effertz (son of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Anna Fitzgerald (daughter of Sean and Laura Fitzgerald), Lydia Melby (daughter of Kevin and Christine Melby), Davis Paulsen (son of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen), and Seamus Scanlan (son of Tim and Michelle Scanlan).