    St. Mary School announces first quarter honor roll

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the “A” Honor Roll students, including Olivia Naser, Delaney Brown, Carolin Fuchs, Stephanie Brown, Victoria Anderson, Ashley Effertz, Russel Kilian, Hattie Harrold, Jaida Benish and Katelyn Mehr. (Submitted photos)1 / 2
    Pictured are the “B” Honor Roll students, including (front) Anna Fitzgerald, Davis Paulsen, Eva Dalton, Lydia Melby and Jennifer Graham; (back) Seamus Scanlan, Brady Barlow Sager, Zach Weinzierl, Drew Effertz, Ethan Rud, Juneau Paulsen, Noah Rud and Ellie Barlow-Sager.2 / 2

    St. Mary School is proud to announce the middle school students on the Honor Roll for first quarter.

    “A” Honor Roll students include:

    Eighth-graders Jaida Benish (daughter of Shawna Benish and Bernie Benish), Delaney Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown), Ashley Effertz (daughter of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Russel Kilian (son of Tony and Maureen Kilian), and Katelyn Mehr (daughter of Michael and Jill Mehr).

    Seventh-graders Stephanie Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown), Carolin Fuchs (daughter of Michael and Monika Fuchs), and Hattie Harrold (daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold).

    Sixth-graders Victoria Anderson (daughter of Stephen and Carolyn Anderson), and Olivia Naser (daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Naser).

    “B” Honor Roll students include:

    Eighth-graders Ellie Barlow-Sager (daughter of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Jennifer Graham (daughter of Steve and Jacquie Graham), Juneau Paulsen (daughter of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen), Noah Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud), and Zach Weinzierl (son of Steve and Tanya Weinzierl).

    Seventh-graders Ethan Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud).

    Sixth-graders Brady Barlow-Sager (son of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Eva Dalton (daughter of Dan and Krissy Dalton), Drew Effertz (son of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Anna Fitzgerald (daughter of Sean and Laura Fitzgerald), Lydia Melby (daughter of Kevin and Christine Melby), Davis Paulsen (son of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen), and Seamus Scanlan (son of Tim and Michelle Scanlan).

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
