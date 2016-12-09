Entrepreneurship class to open school store

The students' efforts were rewarded Oct. 20 when representatives from First National Community Bank of Somerset came to the classroom to present them with a $10,500 check, which is the exact amount the students estimated would be needed to make the store a reality.

"The kids have worked so hard, so I'm very excited that we got the money since it wasn't a guarantee that we would be getting that money to start the store," Sutton said. "But we still have a lot left to do. We are planning on being open in January."

The conversation to start a school store, which will be known as The Colosseum, was brought up last spring during a discussion between First National Vice President of Marketing Lisa Woletz and Somerset High School Principal Chris Moore. According to Woletz, the donation to the school store is the first of its kind that the bank has given out and is well deserved considering all the effort the students had put into the project.

"I feel like a school store is something that we really need at our school," said Brianna Larkowski. "Everyone that I have mentioned the store project to has been really excited about it. We do have other stores downtown that sell items, but they don't have the variety of items we are planning to bring into our store."

Students taking the entrepreneurship class include Brittany Kearns, Grace Koshenina, Jorja Kumlin, Brianna Larkowski, Austin Larson, Samuel Linden, Maria Link, Koely Mart, Jeremy Myers, Clayton Osterhues, Megan Peterson, Simon Schoenborn, Caitlin Tighe and Allie Trautmiller. All of the students said that they are extremely thankful for the donation that First National made to their class and the school store project.

"For a month, all we were doing was researching what we feel we should have in the store — we even conducted a survey of the school — and figuring out every single detail we could think of to make sure we were covering all our bases to make the store a success," Simon Schoenborn said.

The store will be located in the old copier room next to the teachers' lounge. According to the students, the space will need to be walled off from the teachers' lounge and shelving will need to be added to accommodate the merchandise. The store will sell Spartan apparel as well as spirit items -- such as noisemakers and spirit towels -- as well as coffee in the morning.

"This whole thing kind of started out more as a dream for us since we never expected to get all of the money we needed to start up the store so quickly and easily," Linden said. "I thought it would be more of a simulation type thing at first."

From the very beginning, the students worked diligently to figure out every detail they would need to know in order to get the school store up and running as well as make it sustainable so it could be self-sufficient.

"After seeing all of the different school stores from around the area, we wanted to do something a little different and that would work for the school, while also making it more available," Koshenina said. "For our school store, we focused on how we will make it through on our own without the financial support of the school. Our store will be completely self-funded in the long run with this class running it."

The next step for the school store is to get a builder to frame in the new store location. While the space is being reconfigured, the students will look for a distributor for the apparel which will then allow them to figure out what they will need to charge for each item in order to make a profit. The students are hoping to use at least some of the profits to fund scholarships and to give money back to the sports teams.

"I feel like the store has the opportunity to be really successful, especially since students are running it and we can adapt the merchandise we sell to better fit the needs of our customers and what we are hearing from the students," Grace Koshenina said. "Having students run the store will also be a good way to get the word out about when the store is open and get more kids to drop by to see what we have."