St. Croix Central fifth-graders pretend to be tired after a long day of shopping while singing “The Last Shopping Day until Christmas” during their holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the middle school gym. (Photos by Jordan Willi) 1 / 9

A pair of SCC fifth-graders take their turn singing a solo at the school’s holiday concert. Soloists included Isabelle Sabelko, Breanna Popenhagen, Laney Klinger, Trinity Gafford, Gwen Pabich, Emmaline Moore, Jalen Hinzman, Reese Heebink and Sophia Trotter. 2 / 9

Students perform hand motions for one of the six songs they sung during the fifth-grade holiday concert at St. Croix Central Middle School last Thursday. 3 / 9

St. Croix Central fifth-graders sang a series of holiday songs including “Bells Are Ringing,” “When Christmas Comes to Town,” “Silent Night” and “The Last Shopping Day until Christmas” during their concert on Thursday, Dec. 1. 4 / 9

Hand motions were a big part of many of the songs the SCC fifth-graders sang during their middle school holiday concert last Thursday. 5 / 9

The fifth-graders at St. Croix Central Middle School sang holiday songs during their concert, as well as “Because of the Brave,” which they sang at last month’s Veterans Day ceremony and “Waka Waka.” 6 / 9

