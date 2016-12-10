School report cards: New Richmond receives five-star rating

"This year's report cards really feel like the first year all over again," said New Richmond School District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jessica Ferguson. "There have been many changes required by the legislature, so to compare this report card to the last one (2013-14 school year) is difficult, if not almost impossible. I am looking forward to next year's report card, as we will begin to see patterns that will be helpful for continued district planning and improvement."

The DPI Report Cards are intended to help all schools and districts use academic tests to target improvement efforts to ensure students are ready for the next educational step — including the next grade level, graduation, college and careers.

Scores/ratings for area schools are as follows:

• New Richmond, 83.7 (five-star, Significantly Exceeds Expectations)

• Hudson, 79.1 (four star, Exceeds)

• Ellsworth, 77.3 (Exceeds)

• Prescott, 77.0 (Exceeds)

• St. Croix Central, 76.3 (Exceeds)

• River Falls, 75.1 (Exceeds)

• Spring Valley, 73.2 (Exceeds)

• Somerset, 71.5 (three star, Meets Expectations)

Report cards for schools statewide can be accessed online at wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.

New Richmond

The School District of New Richmond's overall score jumped up nine points from the 2013-2014 district report card, which was something Ferguson was excited about. The jump bumped the district into the "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" category with an 83.7.

However, she will make sure to only take the jump in the report card scores with a grain of salt.

"I always remember that this is a piece of data from one point in time, as an indicator of student learning. It does not tell the whole story," Ferguson said. "I really like that it helps us ask more questions — giving us clues as to which areas to take a closer look at. In turn, we can use additional local data to dig deeper before drawing conclusions or developing action plans."

As a district, student growth—which includes English language arts and mathematics—grew the most, improving by just over 20 points from two years ago. The student achievement scores also improved by 8.8 points. The district's proficiency rates in ELA and math were also well above the state averages.

"As a district, we've consistently focused on a couple of key goals directly related to literacy and math. We've worked hard to avoid getting distracted by the variety of new initiatives that come at you in education," Ferguson said. "Our students and staff work hard every day to maximize learning. Our overall report card scores reflect that effort."

The only school in the district to see a drop in its overall score was the high school, which dropped a total of 10.2 points and saw the school fall from the "Exceeds Expectations" rating to "Meets Expectations."

"This is the first High School report card that any Wisconsin school has received that uses The ACT test as its state accountability test," Ferguson said. "We are not please with that score. Part of that goes back to ACT vs. WKCE. This test is more rigorous, and we need to make sure we get all of our students to higher levels of math achievement. We are taking a closer look at everything — what courses students are taking, breaking down our data, and reviewing how we support struggling learners. We want to best help all of our students excel."

Although the high school saw a drop it its scores, the middle school and all three elementary schools in the district saw at least an 8 point increase in their scores from 2013-2014, with Hillside Elementary seeing a 14.4 point increase.

"We do a lot. It starts by making sure students receive a cohesive, guaranteed and viable curriculum that supports high expectations for learning," Ferguson said. "Our teachers collaborate across the district on our Early Out days analyzing local data on student learning and identifying instructional strategies on how to support those learners who are excelling as well as how to support those learners who are struggling.

"It's been two years since a School Report Card has been released. In that form, it looks like a big jump, but for us, it validates what we've been seeing — continuous improvement each year."

On a whole, Ferguson and the rest of the administration are happy with this year's report card, but are more excited to see where they can go from here.

"We are really proud of our report card score; however, it represents learning at one point in time," Ferguson said. "From here, it is important for us as a district to continue to use this data, in conjunction with other district data, to identify patterns, dig deeper, and ask questions that will lead us to further strategies for continuous improvement."

St. Croix Central

After the one year hiatus of the district report cards, the St. Croix Central School district held steady, increasing its scores by just .2 from the 2013-2014 school year.

"Overall, I'm pleased with our scores and the report cards as a whole," Widiker said. "We will attack our lowest scores to make sure we see improvement. But seeing every one of our schools in the exceeds or above categories is a good thing to see."

As a district, Central saw an increase in its "Student Achievement," and "On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness" scores, while scores in "Student Growth" and Closing Gaps" dropped.

"We use these report cards as more of a measuring stick than anything," Widiker said. "That being said, it is good to see increases in a few areas. Our board goal as a district is to be a top 10 school in the state, and we figure we will need to get into the 80s as a district to get there. We will probably have to be at least an 82.9 to be a top 10 school. That's a high goal, but we can do it."

The most significant growth for the district came at the elementary level, where the school jumped 10 points from 67.6 points to 77.6. The increase moved the school into the "Exceeds Expectations" category. The main area that saw improvement was "Closing Gaps," where the elementary school improved over 20 points from 2013-2014.

"Seeing out elementary go up by 10 points is a great thing to see," Widiker said. "We knew that it would go up quickly, especially under Peter (Nusbaum) and Shelly's (Clay) leadership. And the staff and teachers at the elementary school are amazing as well. They all worked hard and it is no surprise or accident that their scores were as high as they were."

The high school saw just a .9 point increase after the year off from report cards, but remains in the "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" category with an impressive 99.5 out of 100 score in "On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness."

"Our high scores in the postsecondary area is no surprise. We try very hard to make sure every kid graduates," Widiker said. "That success comes not just from the programs we have, but also from the counselors, staff and administration who are helping to make sure kids are taking the classes they need to be and are on track to graduate."

Although Widiker and his staff were happy with their scores as a whole, he still feels like the district can do better.

"Of all of our scores, we are looking most at student growth and more specifically math," Widiker said. "We will be looking into resources that can help our students and that fit well with meeting the needs of our students."

With a renewed focus on improving the district's math proficiency, Widiker said the best way to do that is with repetition.

"We know that in order to do better in reading, you need to read more. So we feel like we can do something similar to that with math where we can improve our students math skills by doing more math," Widiker said. "We will look at our schedules for next year and see where we can make changes to incorporate the tweaks we feel we need to make."

Another way the district will be helping students, according to Widiker, is by giving more students the resources they need with 1-to-1 technology for grades 4-12, which will take place next year. But Widiker also recognizes that it isn't just about giving the students a computer, it is about making sure they know how to use them as a resource for their classes.

Somerset

Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, Trisha Sheridan, told members of the Somerset Board of Education at its most recent school board meeting, that the district's overall score of 71.5 on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's (DPI) annual report card fell 1.5 points shy of the more desireable "Exceeds Expectations" classification.

"There's definitely some bright spots but we've got a lot of work to do. When you look at the conference and look at schools and our overall, we're at the bottom," said new superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek. "You can see how complex this is. It doesn't surprise me if you are looking from the outside coming in, we're misfiring on some things, it's not all coming together. The strategic plan helps with that. You identify the weaknesses, the areas you want to work on and that becomes your commitment through your strategic plan. If you took a look at the district's scores right now and you were looking for a school district to move into, everyone else is 'Exceeds or Significantly Exceeds' and we 'Meet,' we're the lowest one. It's not going to take much. It's just going to take all those cylinders firing together."

The district did improve by 1.4 points from their previous overall score of 70.1 for the 2013-14 school year, the last time the report cards were issued by the DPI.

"The school report card has gone through some transition, our assessment has gone through some transition. Last year, legislative mandate pushed the pause button, literally, and created a gap. The district report card takes into account how our three buildings have done from our elementary, middle and high school. You put it all together and this is what you get. They went to a new scoring system this year compared to what you saw two years ago and that was adding a star system. We now have an overall score as a number, as a star and as a category. I'm happy to report that all of our schools in our district either meet or exceed expectations. We came in with 71.5 as a district, 1.5 points away from "Exceeds Expectations", and we have some data to take a look at to both celebrate and to work on," said Sheridan.

The overall scores by building for the district are:

• Elementary 80.7, four stars, Exceeds Expectations

• Middle School 70.3, three stars, Meets Expectations

• High School 67.9, three stars, Meets Expectations

Board member Patty Schachtner asked the principals of the three buildings whether they were surprised by any of the results.

"I would say that the dip that we saw from the Badger (test) to the Forward (test) was a shock," said middle school principal Sara Eichten. "I did not expect us to drop. If you look at our ELA scores from the Badger, in two grade levels I had 76 percent of my kids proficient and advanced, and that was not the case this time around. Clearly the test was very different. So that was a shock."

Glance Box:

2015-2016 District Report Card scores

New Richmond School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 83.7 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 82.1

Student Growth: 88.9

Closing Gaps: 73.5

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.1

New Richmond High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 68.3 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 68.8

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 55.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.5

New Richmond Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 84.3 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 82.8

Student Growth: 83.2

Closing Gaps: 77.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 93.4

Starr Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 83.0 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 79.5

Student Growth: 68.9

Closing Gaps: 92.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 91.0

Paperjack Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 87.4 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 88.7

Student Growth: 91.6

Closing Gaps: 77.0

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 93.2

Hillside Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 88.2 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 88.9

Student Growth: 77.4

Closing Gaps: 90.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.4

St. Croix Central School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 76.3 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 75.9

Student Growth: 56.5

Closing Gaps: 71.6

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.3

St. Croix Central High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 84.4 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 73.0

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 88.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 99.5

St. Croix Central Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 76.4 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 75.1

Student Growth: 57.5

Closing Gaps: 74.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.5

St. Croix Central Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 77.6 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 78.6

Student Growth: 66.0

Closing Gaps: 68.6

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 91.7

Somerset School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 71.5 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 71.4

Student Growth: 48.0

Closing Gaps: 68.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.2

Somerset High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 67.9 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 61.6

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 59.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 96.5

Somerset Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 70.2 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 70.7

Student Growth: 52.7

Closing Gaps: 64.1

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 88.3

Somerset Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 80.7 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 77.9

Student Growth: 58.5

Closing Gaps: 87.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.2

2013-2014 District Report Card scores

New Richmond School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 74.7 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 72.3

Student Growth: 68.8

Closing Gaps: 68

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.8

New Richmond High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 78.5 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 77.2

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 72.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.1

New Richmond Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 73.9 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 72.9

Student Growth: 63.6

Closing Gaps: 67.3

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 91.7

Starr Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 74.6 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 64.3

Student Growth: 75

Closing Gaps: 73.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 86.1

Paperjack Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 75.9 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 73.3

Student Growth: 71.2

Closing Gaps: 69.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.7

Hillside Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 73.8 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 73.5

Student Growth: 75.6

Closing Gaps: 57.4

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 88.7

St. Croix Central School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 76.1 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 71.2

Student Growth: 63.7

Closing Gaps: 79.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.3

St. Croix Central High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 83.5 - Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 75.9

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 86.2

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.9

St. Croix Central Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 76.2 - Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 69.9

Student Growth: 65.8

Closing Gaps: 78.1

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 91.1

St. Croix Central Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 67.6 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 71.6

Student Growth: 62.6

Closing Gaps: 46.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.1

Somerset School District

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 70.1 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 66.6

Student Growth: 55.5

Closing Gaps: 69.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 88.3

Somerset High School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 69.3 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 68.3

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 56.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.5

Somerset Middle School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 69.6 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 66.4

Student Growth: 53.9

Closing Gaps: 70

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 87.9

Somerset Elementary School

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 70.6 - Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 66.3

Student Growth: 59.7

Closing Gaps: 69.4

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 87.1