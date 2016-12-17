SCC staff to host Holiday Tea Dec. 19

"The staff members choose to be involved with this group, which raises money for community members when they are in need (examples include having an accident or are diagnosed with cancer)," said high school ALIVE coordinator and choral director Sara Route. "We want our community to know we are here and thinking of them during those hard times."

The menu for the Holiday Tea will include finger sandwiches, veggie trays, cheese, meat and crackers, and a wide variety of baked goods. Music will begin at 6 p.m. and is being provided by the SCC High School jazz band, vocal barbershop groups, and chamber ensemble. The high school band and choir winter concert will follow the tea and begin at 7 p.m. in the new auditorium.