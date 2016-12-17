Search
    SCC staff to host Holiday Tea Dec. 19

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    St. Croix Central High School staff, as part of the staff-run Aid to Local Individuals Via Education (ALIVE) organization, will host a Holiday Tea from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 19, prior to the high school choir and band concert.

    "The staff members choose to be involved with this group, which raises money for community members when they are in need (examples include having an accident or are diagnosed with cancer)," said high school ALIVE coordinator and choral director Sara Route. "We want our community to know we are here and thinking of them during those hard times."

    The menu for the Holiday Tea will include finger sandwiches, veggie trays, cheese, meat and crackers, and a wide variety of baked goods. Music will begin at 6 p.m. and is being provided by the SCC High School jazz band, vocal barbershop groups, and chamber ensemble. The high school band and choir winter concert will follow the tea and begin at 7 p.m. in the new auditorium.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
