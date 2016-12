Ugly (played by Blake Merritt) and mama duck Ida (played by Nikki Quaderer) ignore all the comments being made by the rest of the farm animals about how “ugly” Ugly is during the Somerset High School dress rehearsal of Honk! on Thursday, Dec. 8. (Photos by Jordan Willi) 1 / 17

Papa duck (played by Blaine Cavett) and mama duck Ida (middle, played by Nikki Quaderer) talk about the hatching of their first four ducklings. The ducklings are played by Emmy Midbrod, Paige Turner, Grant Hoff and Sean Carlson. 3 / 17

Ugly (played by Blake Merritt) talks with the cat (played by Sally Bodlovick) about getting something to eat because the rest of the farm animals wouldn’t let him eat with them. 4 / 17

The farm animals gather to get their piece of the bread during the dress rehearsal of Somerset High School’s Honk! 5 / 17

The baby ducklings and the rest of the farm animals sing about how they think Ugly is too different to be one of them. 6 / 17

