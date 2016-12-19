Science Olympiad takes seventh at Boyceville invitational

"We had a few events where we performed better than we expected to and the results have us encouraged that we are poised to make some noise this year in Division C (High School)," said coach Nicholas Filipiak.

The team's next competition is Regionals on March 3-4. The team will then take part in the Wisconsin State Competition on April 7-8.

"We might take part in another competition before Regionals, but that is up in the air right now," Filipiak said.

The following are the top four finishing members of the New Richmond team received at Boyceville: first place out of 57 teams — Caleb Medchill and Madelyn Mehr in Microbe Mission; first place — Katey Eickhoff and Tanner Gaede in Write it Do It; second place — Elizabeth Lockwood and CJ Jorgensen in Remote Sensing; third place — Taylor Porter and Kasee Meyer in Hydrogeology; third place — Katrina Riba and Ali Meyer in Disease Detectives; fourth place — Caleb Medchill and Matt Kukacka in Game On; fourth place — Caleb Medchill and Matt Kukacka in Chemistry Lab; fourth place — Quintin Schlicht and Katrina Riba in Renewable Energy; fourth place — Quintin Schlicht and Ali Meyer in Food Science.