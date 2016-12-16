New Richmond District Administrator Patrick Olson has announced that the district schools will stay in session for the remainder of the day, but all after-school activities have been cancelled.

"All practices, activities, events, and community education classes have been cancelled for after school and this evening," Olson wrote in an email sent just after the noon hour.

According to an email sent out earlier by Somerset School District Director of Programs John Walsh, all of Somerset's after-school activities and practices scheduled for today have been cancelled.

That includes the girls hockey game at River Falls (postponed, date and time to be determined), the boys basketball game at Baldwin-Woodville (postponed, date and time to be determined), and the girls basketball game at Mahtomedi (postponed, date and time to be determined), as well as all practices that were scheduled for tonight. Team sports pictures have also been cancelled and will be rescheduled. New dates and times will be communicted as soon as they are available, according to the email from Walsh.

St. Croix Central has also cancelled all of its after-school activities for Friday. St. Croix Central's wrestling team was also supposed to compete in a tournament at Osceola on Saturday, but that tournament has been cancelled.

This story will be updated with any other announcements of school or activities cancellations if/when they are announced.