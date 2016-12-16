Search
    Somerset cancels after school activities and practices

    By Jordan Willi Today at 10:56 a.m.
    According to an email sent out by Somerset School District Director of Programs John Walsh, all of Somerset's after school activities and practices scheduled for today have been canceled. 
    That includes the girls hockey game at River Falls (postponed, date and time to be determined), the boys basketball game at Baldwin-Woodville (postponed, date and time to be determined), and the girls basketball game at Mahtomedi (postponed, date and time to be determined), as well as all practices that were scheduled for tonight. Team sports pictures have also been canceled and will be rescheduled. New dates and times will be communicted as soon as they are available, according to the email from Walsh. 
    This story will be updated with any other announcements of school or activities cancellations if/when they are announced.
