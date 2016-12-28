SCC School District placed on AP District Honor Roll

"This award is confirmation that the work we have been doing around increasing student achievement through systemic, intentional focus is aligned with our vision and mission," Superintendent Tim Widiker said. "I am proud of the work our students and staff have done to be a districted respected by others as a model of excellence in student achievement."

To be included on the honor roll, the district had to increase the number of students participating in AP classes while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of three or higher since 2014. Reaching these goals shows that the district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP, according to the College Board.

"Congratulations to all the teachers and administrators in this district who have worked so tirelessly to both expand access to AP and also to help students succeed on the AP Exams," said Trevor Packer, the College Board's head of AP and Instruction. "These teachers and administrators are delivering real opportunity in their schools and classrooms, and students are rising to the challenge. Helping more students learn at a higher level and earn higher AP scores is an objective of all members of the AP community, from AP teachers to district and school administrators to college professors. Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time."

National data from 2016 show that among black/African American, Hispanic, and Native American students with a high degree of readiness for AP, only about half are participating. The first step to getting more of these students to participate is to give them access. In order for that to happen, courses need to be made more available, gatekeeping needs to stop and doors need to be equitably opened.

"St. Croix Central is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds," Widiker said. "This is quite an honor. Only 22 districts in the state of Wisconsin received this award this year."

The 22 districts in the state of Wisconsin who were placed on the AP District Honor Roll include: the School District of Amery, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the Ashwaubenon School District, Burlington Area School District, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, the Unified School District of De Pere, the Eau Claire Area School District, the Evansville Community School District, the Germantown School District, the Grafton School District, the Jefferson School District, the Kewaskum School District, the Kohler School District, the Lake Geneva Schools, the Lake Mills School District, the Luxemburg-Casco School District, the Pewaukee School District, the Richland School District, the Saint Croix Central School District, the School District of New Berlin, the Tomorrow River School District, the Union Grove Union High School District and the Waunakee Community School District.

In 2016, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admission process.

Inclusion on the AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2014 to 2016, looking across 37 AP Exams, including world language and culture. The following criteria were used.

Districts must:

-- Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts;

-- Increase or maintain the percentage of exams taken by black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian/Alaska Native students; and

-- Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2016 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2014 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a three or higher.

The complete 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll can be found at secure-media.collegeboard.org/digitalServices/pdf/ap/ap-district-honor-roll-7th-annual.pdf.