Elephants donated to help children with reading skills

Thirty-six years of teaching the subject of reading has brought her to that point.

And because of her love of education and students, this past summer Behl decided to make a donation to Hillside Elementary School in New Richmond to help area youth, but also as a way to remember her mother.

With her husband asking Behl to dispose of the collection of elephants that she had been housing for more than a decade, the idea to donate them to a school came to mind.

“It was my mother’s elephant collection …,” Behl said.

Her mother, Beulah, when she was about 19 years old, had taken a trip to Milwaukee where she picked up a souvenir that happened to be an elephant.

Then about a year later, Beulah was at a fair in Waupaca County watching a friend, Wally Hannon, play a carnival game.

When Hannon won a prize — an elephant — he turned and said, “Here, Beulah. You have this elephant to keep your other elephant company.”

That was the beginning of a lifetime of collecting elephants for Beulah.

“I heard that story from the time I was knee-high to nothing,” Behl said.

“In 1973, my first father had passed away and then [her mother] happened to see in the Milwaukee newspaper that Wally Hannon’s wife had passed away. So she sent him a sympathy card and he thought that was just so nice so he came to Wild Rose where we were living and visited. They started talking and in 1974 they got married. So I had heard all my life about this guy who had gotten my mother started in collecting more than 1,400 elephants and she had married him about 43 years later after he gave her that second elephant.”

Beulah died in 2002 and since that time Behl has had the collection … that was until her husband asked her to do something with it.

“Having been a reading teacher for 36 years, I always think reading,” Behl said.

“My husband kind of wanted to get rid of them, so we went through them and got rid of what we didn’t want. Then I came up with the idea of donating to the school.”

That’s when she called Hillside Title I coordinator and reading specialist Laura Ulrich and pitched the idea of donating the collection to the school.

“We’re really working on having kids intrinsically motivated to read,” Ulrich said. “At the end of every school year we give out books that are from the school and United Way … our thought is to give the elephants out at that time. So we picked a few grades and will use them as prizes to the students as reminders to read as they go through the summer months.”

Behl added to that thought: “The first part of reading is to sound out the words, but the second part is to remember what you have read,” she said. “Remember to read and remember what you read.”

As for other donations that may have matched Behl’s, Ulrich said she doesn’t remember one as large.

“We did have Santa bears donated one year, but not to this scale. This is probably the biggest. This will be fun,” Ulrich said.