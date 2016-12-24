SCC bands, choirs inaugurate district's new auditorium
1 / 2
2 / 2
The St. Croix Central music department inaugurated the district's brand new auditorium at the annual winter concert.
With the choirs and bands performing a number of traditional and popular Christmas tunes, those who filled the new hall in Hammond enjoyed an evening of music within the walls of the new building.
The bands were directed by Jason Koele and the choral director was Sara Route. The accompanist was Victoria Lovestrand.
The new auditorium will be the site of a community opening event March 24. On that day, the elementary/dance academy will kick things off with a performance at 5 p.m. They will be followed by the community band/choir performance at 7 p.m.