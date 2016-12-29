NRHS holiday concert

The percussion section, trumpets and saxophones follow along to the music as they play one of their three songs the band performed during the New Richmond High School holiday concert on Dec. 19. 1 / 6

The concert band wind section and percussion concentrate on their music while performing one of their three songs at the New Richmond High School holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 19. 2 / 6

The orchestra performed “Danse Infernale,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Festique” during its recent holiday concert in the New Richmond High School auditorium. 3 / 6

The New Richmond High School Bella Voce choir sings “The Roof” with Jim Saliny playing violin and Barb Peterson playing piano, during the high school’s holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 19. (Photos by Jordan Willi) 4 / 6

The New Richmond high School orchestra performed a trio of songs during the holiday concert on Dec. 19, with one of the songs calling for the violins to pluck their instruments to get a different sound. 5 / 6