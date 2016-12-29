NRHS holiday concert

The New Richmond High School music department put on its annual holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 19, featuring the high school concert band, Bella Voce choir, orchestra, Kammerchor and wind ensemble.
Jordan Willi
Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
(751) 243-7767 x244