Congratulations to the following students who received the student of the month award for trustworthiness and honesty during the month of November. These students have taken on many additional responsibilities throughout the school and are able to make things happen. Pictured are (front, from the left) Mckenna Johnson, Alivia Smith, Kolbi Juen and Meghan Weatherly; (back, from the left) Chandler Johnson, Nick Jones, Anna Gunderson and Luke Mahedy. (Submitted photo)