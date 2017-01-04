Search
    NRHS Skills USA team competes at District 1 competition

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    On Dec. 7, the New Richmond School District Skills USA team competed at the District 1 Skills USA competition at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake. The following students represented NRHS: Gavin Brown, Catherine Magler, Tyler Parent, EJ Schauer, Eve Schmit, Nick Sorensen, Isaac Swanson, Josh VanDyk, and Bryan Utecht. Nick Sorenson finished first in Carpentry, Catherine Magler finished second in Technical Drafting, Bryan Utecht finished second in Cabinetmaking, and Isaac Swanson finished first place in Cabinetmaking.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
