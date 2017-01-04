NRHS Skills USA team competes at District 1 competition

On Dec. 7, the New Richmond School District Skills USA team competed at the District 1 Skills USA competition at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake. The following students represented NRHS: Gavin Brown, Catherine Magler, Tyler Parent, EJ Schauer, Eve Schmit, Nick Sorensen, Isaac Swanson, Josh VanDyk, and Bryan Utecht. Nick Sorenson finished first in Carpentry, Catherine Magler finished second in Technical Drafting, Bryan Utecht finished second in Cabinetmaking, and Isaac Swanson finished first place in Cabinetmaking.