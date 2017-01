The New Richmond Middle School PAWS Animal Service Project group members recently sponsored a school-wide collection of cat food, dog food, and other pet supplies. Once the group picked up all the collected supplies they delivered the donations to Gregory's Gift of Hope.

Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.

(751) 243-7767 x244