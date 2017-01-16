Fifth grade

Talon Lane is very organized and clearly wants not just to succeed, but to excel! On numerous occasions Talon has noticed a student who is in need of assistance and he has quickly stepped up to help! Talon is an asset to our class and to Somerset Middle School.

Jessa Patterson is always kind and caring. She always does her best and sets a good example for others. She is always willing to help other students and her teachers when she sees someone needs help. Jessa is always very polite and uses her manners. By having this helpful, compassionate attitude she makes our world a better place.

Kendra Pritchett is extremely bright and has a strong work ethic. She pushes herself to exceed expectations. Kendra volunteers to do extra at school — maybe help a teacher or maybe help a peer. If something needs doing, Kendra is an excellent 'go-to' person! Kendra is an asset to our class and to Somerset Middle School.

Sixth grade

Emelia Midbrod you can always find Emmy with a smile on her face; her positivity is truly contagious to those around her. On top of that, Emmy is a bright girl who always strives to do her best in class. Thanks for being a great role model for others, Emmy!

Carter Gasman enters class each day ready to put his best foot forward! He is always on task and working hard at listening during instruction. We can count on Carter to bring his positive attitude wherever he goes. Thanks, Carter, for being a superb student at SMS.

Libbie Churchich continually displays her kindness and willingness to help others. Her excellent work ethic is apparent in the quality of her work. However, Libbie doesn't stop there! She has received many compliments from others who have observed her great attitude day in and day out.

Seventh grade

Cole Kelley is kind, caring, participates well and is a great learner. Cole always shows growth no matter what he is working on. He is a true joy to have in any class.

Emmaly Fitch was nominated because of her dedication and work ethic. Her teachers all agree that she uses her time wisely, is friendly to peers and advocates well for herself. She puts all of her effort into each task and shows great improvement through lessons. She is excited to learn and always willing to help out teachers and peers alike

Taryn Dornseif is bright, responsible, and hard-working. She is able to use her capabilities to reason through a problem. Taryn comes to class every day ready to learn and her assignments thoughtfully completed. She is a kind and gentle spirit who is a welcome addition to a classroom

Eighth grade

Trae Kreibich has a strong work ethic. He is motivated by his peer group to work hard every day on every assignment, and he uses his competitive nature to his academic advantage! Trae is personable with his classmates and his teachers, all while being considerate of the learning that is taking place.

Pricilla Rivard is a model eighth grade student. She is kind to her classmates, hardworking, and considerate of others. She is a dedicated, creative student who demonstrates tremendous character and discipline. Pricilla is a pleasure to have in class.

Katie Schroeder is an excellent student. She often goes above and beyond in completing the required work and is very conscientious about her studies. Katie is kind, friendly, and funny. She is also polite and respectful to her teachers and peers. Katie is a delight to have in class.