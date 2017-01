Recommended for you

Favorite activities: Reading

What I like about school... Getting to see my friends.

Name: Elva Crist

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Monica and Shawn Crist

Favorite Class: Extended literature and advanced social studies.

Favorite activities: Reading, playing in the snow and playing dungeons and dragons.

What I like about school... It is challenging and fun.

Name: Easton Schmit

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Lisa Schmit and Brian Schmit

Favorite Class: Lit and science

Favorite activities: Sports, family time and sleepovers.

What I like about school is... Learning but still being in a friend environment.

Name: Kira Schulze

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Brent and Melissa Schulze

Favorite Class: Social studies

Favorite activities: Swimming, volleyball, reading and writing.

What I like about school is... I love all the teachers.

Name: Madalyn Casey

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name(s): Mike and Wendy Casey

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Soccer and volleyball.

What I like about school is.... I get to see friends.

Name: Anna Hams

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Robin and Tadd

Favorite Class: All of them.

Favorite activities: Softball

What I like about school is: Seeing my friends.

Name: Kaylie Gafner

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Amie and Ryan Gafner

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Dance

What I like about school is: Getting to see my friends every day.

Name: Lauren Gruber

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Holly and Jason Gruber

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Hockey and soccer.

What I like about school is: Being with my friends.

Name: Brian Schubert

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): David and Erica Schubert

Favorite Class: Tech. Ed

Favorite activities: Football

What I like about school is: Learning new things and seeing friends.

Name: Eliah McGregor

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Jamie McGregor and Valarie Miller

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Paintball

What I like about school is... Seeing friends.

Name: Ella Dunn

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Melanie Dunn

Favorite Class: Science and math.

Favorite activities: Competitive swim and skiing.

What I like about school is.... Seeing my friends and learning every day. Sounds cheesy, but I do really like learning.

Name: Willa Rogers

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Jerry and Cheryl

Favorite Class: Gym

Favorite activities: Running

What I like about school is: Learning