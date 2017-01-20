Two expelled from Somerset High School
Somerset Board of Education
According to High School Principal Chris Moore, two Somerset High School students were expelled following hearings last week for drug related offenses.
A third student elected to leave school voluntarily before facing an expulsion hearing.
The two students are now enrolled in the district's expulsion protocol which could get them reinstated at a later date. Should the third student elect to re-apply to the district, an expulsion hearing would still need to take place at that time.