    Two expelled from Somerset High School

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 5:00 a.m.

    Somerset Board of Education

    According to High School Principal Chris Moore, two Somerset High School students were expelled following hearings last week for drug related offenses.

    A third student elected to leave school voluntarily before facing an expulsion hearing.

    The two students are now enrolled in the district's expulsion protocol which could get them reinstated at a later date. Should the third student elect to re-apply to the district, an expulsion hearing would still need to take place at that time.

