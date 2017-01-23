Scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership,academic performance and future educational goals.

To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships, students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least one year; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2017-2018 academic school year.

Applicants should visit the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website to learn more about how to apply: Resumes," target="_blank">wis4hfoundation.org/scholarships/ Resumes, cover letters, project lists and one photo must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email on or before March 15.

Applications received after March 15 (as time stamped in the email), and any USPS mailed applications, will not be considered. Apply early to avoid confusion. Winners will be notified by postal letter in May.

Selection Process — A panel of experienced youth advisors will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be screened by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts. The finalist applications will be ranked. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria (example: scholarships are available for specific geographical areas and project areas).