Core Somerset organizations discuss community's future

Bezek, with help from the Chamber of Commerce, invited representatives from the board of education, Village of Somerset Board, Town of Somerset Board, as well as students to a Saturday morning planning session at Bristol Ridge Golf Club.

"Last round, we talked about the importance of vision. We have to talk the same way about change. Change is very important and change is difficult. When I look at the school system the way it is right now, we are perfectly designed to get the results we're getting. If we want to continue to get these results, we do nothing. But if we want to change our trajectory, our path, we've got to change something," said Bezek.

More than a dozen community members spent the morning together discussing the challenges that lie ahead and brainstorming how to create and take advantage of opportunities to make a stronger, more cohesive future for all community members.

Representatives from the board of education, Village of Somerset board, Town of Somerset board, Chamber of Commerce, as well as students met Saturday morning at Bristol Ridge Golf Club to take part in a planning session facilitated by Superintendent Mark Bezek. (Photo by Tom Lindfors).

School Superintendent Mark Bezek facilitated a wide-ranging discussion with members of core organizations about the future potential of Somerset and the roles each organization might play in that future. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)