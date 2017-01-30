"For the fourth year in a row we won, practically lapping the field," said coach Jarrod Hamdorf. "We currently are ranked second in Division 2 and fifth overall in the state.

"I've said this every year, but I'll say it again. Being this is a competition that includes every discipline we teach, I consider it a school wide award that we all need to be very proud of. The kids put in a lot of work but they also come in well prepared to handle the learning they need to do to be successful."

The competition, which took place Jan. 6, included a written essay, a prepared and impromptu speech, an interview and seven written tests. With their first place finish, the New Richmond team will continue to study for the state competition, which takes place March 2-3 in the Wisconsin Dells.

The New Richmond team took first and second place both the Scholastic and Varsity divisions, while Durand, which took second place at the regional competition, swept the top three spots in the Honors division. Finishing in first place in the Scholastic division was Jesse Stenske, while Jon Reuvers finished in second place. The first place finisher in the Varsity division was Jack O'Boyle, followed by Aubrey Williamson in second place.

The following is a list of the team's finishes in each category in this year's competition:

Language and Literature: first as a team; Stenske first Scholastic, Kadie Steiner second Scholastic, O'Boyle first Varsity, Williamson third Varsity;

Music: first as a team; Caleb Medchill second Honors, Stenske first Scholastic, Steiner second Scholastic, Williamson first Varsity, O'Boyle third Varsity;

Science: second as a team; Stenske first Scholastic, Reuvers second Scholastic, O'Boyle first Varsity, Viv Gin third Varsity;

Art: first as a team; Stuart Pearson third Honors, Stenske first, Reuvers third, Williamson first, Gin second, O'Boyle third;

Math: second as team; Stenske first, Reuvers second, Williamson and O'Boyle second;

Econ: first as a team; Pearson third, Stenske first, Reuvers second, O'Boyle first, Williamson second;

Essay: roughly third place as a team; O'Boyle first (he was also first in the state overall for varsity);

Speech: first as a team; Katie Marano first Honors, Stenske second, Steiner third, Williamson second, Gin third;

Interview: first as a team; Marano first, Stenske second, Steiner third, Williamson first, O'Boyle second;

Social Science: first as a team; Marano third, Stenske second, O'Boyle first, Williamson third.