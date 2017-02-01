SCC Elementary students show acceptance

St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly Friday, Jan. 6, in the school’s gym. Kindergartners recognized for showing acceptance during the months of December and January are Maci Kessler, Lilliana Hjelmgren, Emma Hoefs, Jack Nelson, Reid Sabelko and Jack Fern. (Submitted photos) 1 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary first-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing acceptance during the months of December and January are Celia Heinbuch, Dominic Yarrington, Lillian Larson, Gabby Coleman and Laura Perez. 2 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing acceptance during the months of December and January are Brooke Nalley, Gunner Lewis, Ben Thompson, Emilie Garden and Elizabeth Soderstrom. 3 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing acceptance during the months of December and January are Bryn Busch, Elliot Gardner, Carter Wilson, Jace Klinger and Taylor Browning. 4 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing acceptance during the months of December and January include Emery Sanders, Garrett Engesether, Aaron Hage, Megan Wilke, Ella Van Rossum and Taya Peterson. 5 / 6