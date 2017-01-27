'Sponsor-a-key' fundraiser under way at NRHS

According to Andy Schroetter, director of choral activities and the auditorium manager at the high school, the cost of a single key sponsorship is $75. The donations may be completed in honor or in memory of an individuals, if they so choose.

Schroetter said a plaque is being created to be displayed in the choir room or outside the auditorium listing the sponsors and their dedications.

As of Friday, Jan. 27, half of the 88 keys have been sponsored.

To sponsor one of the keys, a check may be made to the New Richmond High School Music Department, ℅ Andy Schroetter, 650 Richmond Way, New Richmond, WI 54017.

Interested individuals may also email their intent and Schroetter said he would put their name on the current list of keys.

For more information, email Schroetter at aschroetter@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.