Area students compete at NRMS Math Masters meet
New Richmond, Somerset
The sixth-grade Math Masters teams from New Richmond and Somerset recently competed at the New Richmond Middle School meet with students from Hudson and River Falls. Contestants worked on individual and team problem-solving challenges.
Somerset's Breck Weldon and New Richmond's Cal Eckardt placed third and fourth in the Individual Problem Solving competition, respectively. New Richmond's Makayla Langeness and Somerset's Caeden Kreibich placed third and fourth in the Fact Drills competition, respectively.