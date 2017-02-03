Area students compete at NRMS Math Masters meet

Pictured are the members of the Somerset Middle School Math Masters team who took part in the recent NRMS Meet, including (from left) Breck Weldon, Caeden Kreibich, Alyssa McGlade and Jaiden Kohler. Weldon placed third in the individual problem solving competition, while Kreibich placed fourth in the fact drill competition. (Submitted photo)

Pictured are the members of the New Richmond Middle School Math Masters team who took part in the recent NRMS Meet, including (front, from left) Bode Gabriel, Elli Coulter, Emily Weiss, Onalie Dennis, Makayla Langeness, Parker Nerby, Chloe Nielsen; (middle, from left) Andrew Blattner, Cal Eckardt, Carly Rodriguez, Amelia Dittman, Rylea Davis, Riley Irwin, Emily Zeller, Claire Moen; (back, from left) Jacob Lammers, Nate Erickson, Drew Eckert and Luke Stuedemann. (Submitted photo)

The sixth-grade Math Masters teams from New Richmond and Somerset recently competed at the New Richmond Middle School meet with students from Hudson and River Falls. Contestants worked on individual and team problem-solving challenges.

Somerset's Breck Weldon and New Richmond's Cal Eckardt placed third and fourth in the Individual Problem Solving competition, respectively. New Richmond's Makayla Langeness and Somerset's Caeden Kreibich placed third and fourth in the Fact Drills competition, respectively.

