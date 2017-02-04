Spartans shine at robotics tournament

Coach Eric Olson reported that it was an all Somerset Spartan Finals with Spartans 1 (Henry Thurber, Glenn Coerber, Kendra Castaneda, and Zac Cahanes) and Alpha Spartans (Izaak Newhouse, Cole Erickson, Colten Musta, and Dominic Abott) teaming up to defeat Spartans 6 (Ben Cahanes, and Dalton Gallaway) and Spartans 7 (Kian Rohow and Sam Schmoker).

In addition to being tournament champions, Spartans 1 were also Excellence Award Winners, and Skill winners. Alpa Spartans were crowned with the Judges Award.