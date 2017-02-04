Spartans shine at robotics tournament
Somerset's robotics program shined at the recent Somerset Robotics Tournament, part of the VEX Challenge, held Jan. 14 at the high school.
Coach Eric Olson reported that it was an all Somerset Spartan Finals with Spartans 1 (Henry Thurber, Glenn Coerber, Kendra Castaneda, and Zac Cahanes) and Alpha Spartans (Izaak Newhouse, Cole Erickson, Colten Musta, and Dominic Abott) teaming up to defeat Spartans 6 (Ben Cahanes, and Dalton Gallaway) and Spartans 7 (Kian Rohow and Sam Schmoker).
In addition to being tournament champions, Spartans 1 were also Excellence Award Winners, and Skill winners. Alpa Spartans were crowned with the Judges Award.