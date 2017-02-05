"But over the summer, I never heard anything more. Then one of our teachers came in and asked me about it right at the beginning of school and that prompted me to send an email to DPI," Webb said. "I got a response that said they were working on a pilot and I asked to be part of it. From there we began putting our plan together that we needed to submit for the pilot."

The district's plan for the Employee Evaluation Pilot Program was submitted in December, with more than 20 teachers volunteering to take part in the pilot program.

"The big piece of this is that newer teachers, right now, have to do the Professional Development Plan which is very similar to what the teachers are required to do for Educator Effectiveness and has many similar components," Webb said. "With this new pilot plan, they don't have to do the PDP and only have to do their requirements in EE to follow through and take care of everything, including their license renewal."

According to Webb, the biggest sticking points of the pilot program is that it must be voluntary and it can not be based on the evaluation that a school's principal does as part of EEP.

"It is more about the process they go through than the final product. More about showing their work than what their results are," Webb said. "The teachers who have volunteered are super excited because they then don't have to duplicate their work and it is a big time saver for them."

In order to keep things separated, the building principals will continue to conduct the evaluation portion of the EEP, while Webb will take on the task of signing off on the teacher's licensure.

"We are hoping that it will go statewide next fall as a third option for licensure, but there is never a guarantee of when it will be official," Webb said. "But that is kind of why they are doing the pilot, is to get some feedback from teachers as far as how it is going and if it is beneficial."

One of the challenges of working renewal of a teacher's license into EEP is that Educator Effectiveness runs on a three year cycle, while licensure is a five year cycle.

"One of the requirements that we put into our plan that is similar to other schools that are part of the pilot is that you have to be in it three years and one of those years has to be your summary year," Webb said. "That is the only thing that is a little bit different from how the licensure runs, given that EE is a three year process, while licensure is five. That will just be the way it cycles. Ultimately, they will be doing EE throughout that five year license cycle, so it would just mean one of those years has to be your summary year."

When the school board first heard about the opportunity for the district to be part of the pilot program, it was suggested that the district look more into the possibility of using the DPI Employee Evaluation Pilot Program as a qualified alternative compensation component. That would mean teachers could get a pay boost by going through the five year process of getting their license renewed through the new EEP program, should it be implemented by the state.

"I think it is an awesome opportunity that makes sense," Webb said. "I'd say it allows teachers to get what they need licensure wise while doing a great job with what they do every day and not burdening them with more. I'm excited about it for our teachers."

The board approved the acceptance of the DPI Employee Evaluation Pilot Program as a qualified alternative compensation component at its Jan. 23 board meeting.

"What I really like about our plan for our district is that we will be able to really work with the teachers to tailor all of their professional development to better our district, our teachers and our kids, as well as have it all tie into their relicensure. So we won't have to go outside of our district to do those kinds of things," Webb said. "Instead of it feeling like it is another hoop they have to jump, it will be the piece that they get their licensure through. So it should be more meaningful to them as well."