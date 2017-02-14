Learn 2 Love group stuffs socks with items for those in need
The Somerset Elementary Learn 2 Love group spent an hour Friday, Jan. 31, making “We Care Kits” for the local food pantry. Participants brought one brand new pair of adult tube socks and the group provided basic life necessities to go into the socks, including hygiene items, food items, band aids and other necessities people need. This was the group’s second event of the year.
Learn 2 Love (L2L) is a Somerset Elementary School Service Learning Project. We are teaching and learning strategies that integrate meaningful community service with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, teach civic responsibility, and strengthen our community.