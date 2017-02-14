Learn 2 Love group stuffs socks with items for those in need

Autumn Gentz and Lily Braithwaite are pictured taking part in the most recent Learn 2 Love event, which is a Somerset Elementary School Service Learning Project. The pair worked hard to stuff tube socks with hygiene items, some food items, band aids, and other necessities people need. (Submitted photo)

The Somerset Elementary Learn 2 Love group spent an hour Friday, Jan. 31, making “We Care Kits” for the local food pantry. Participants brought one brand new pair of adult tube socks and the group provided basic life necessities to go into the socks, including hygiene items, food items, band aids and other necessities people need. This was the group’s second event of the year.