    Learn 2 Love group stuffs socks with items for those in need

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Autumn Gentz and Lily Braithwaite are pictured taking part in the most recent Learn 2 Love event, which is a Somerset Elementary School Service Learning Project. The pair worked hard to stuff tube socks with hygiene items, some food items, band aids, and other necessities people need. (Submitted photo)

    The Somerset Elementary Learn 2 Love group spent an hour Friday, Jan. 31, making “We Care Kits” for the local food pantry. Participants brought one brand new pair of adult tube socks and the group provided basic life necessities to go into the socks, including hygiene items, food items, band aids and other necessities people need. This was the group’s second event of the year.

    Learn 2 Love (L2L) is a Somerset Elementary School Service Learning Project.  We are teaching and learning strategies that integrate meaningful community service with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, teach civic responsibility, and strengthen our community.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
