Indian Hills Golf Club executive chef Tony Wollan of the, gives a demonstration on how to make one of his chicken recipes during the annual STEM Night held on Monday, Feb. 13, at New Richmond High School. (Photos by Jordan Willi)

New Richmond High School senior Madi Storie shows off how different chemicals can put out and reignite a burning stick as part of the chemistry demonstrations performed by high school students during the annual STEM Night on Monday, Feb. 13. (Photos by Jordan Willi)

A parent and her children stopped at this STEM Night booth to talk with the owner of the booth.

New Richmond High School was filled with students, parents and other community members during the annual STEM Night put on by the different science and foods departments at the school. The night included demonstrations from students, presentations from local businesses and colleges as well as food prepared by the culinary students.