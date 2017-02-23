Students participate in Mathcounts regional, advance one to state
Four Somerset Middle School students recently participated in the Northwest Regional Competition Feb. 2, at Delong Middle School in Eau Claire. Of the four students who participated, Jackson Cook was the sole Spartan to advance to state competition, which is set for March 4, in Sheboygan.
The goal of this competition is to challenge eighth-grade students to use higher-order thinking skills and problem-solving abilities in mathematics and to give recognition for academic effort and achievement.
MATHCOUNTS is a national enrichment club and competition program that promotes middle school mathematics achievement through grassroots involvement in every U.S. state and territory. Students will compete individually as well as in groups of four.