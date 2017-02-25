St. Mary School offers a formal Catholic education in conjunction with Wisconsin state standards to foster a culture of educational excellence through critical thinking skills, technology, innovative and rigorous curriculum standards; a global perspective; and an emphasis on education, community and service. St. Mary School students, preschool through eighth grade, grow in knowledge through having their needs and abilities met by nurturing and compassionate staff. Students grow in faith by having God placed in the center of learning. Students are given the opportunity to serve in harmony through civic responsibility, charity, leadership, peace and tolerance. Children of all faiths are welcome at St. Mary School.

If you are unable to attend this informational evening, please contact the school office at 715-246-2469 to schedule a visit and tour. St. Mary School is growing kids faithfully.