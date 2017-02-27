4K, 5K registrations to be held in March

Parents with children who will turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017, can sign up for a time slot online at scc.k12.wi.us, or contact Jessica Stanton at the St. Croix Central Elementary School at 715-749-3119 or jstanton@scc.k12.wi.us.

During the presentation, parents will learn about the program and the sites, be able to ask questions and fill out enrollment forms. This registration meeting is for parents only; therefore, we ask you to not bring your child with you.

5K meeting

The St. Croix Central School District will host its 2017-18 Incoming 5K student screening, registration and parent informational meeting Friday, March 17, at the elementary school with three different time slots: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

While students are being screened, parents will be attending a presentation and completing registration paperwork.

Parents with children that will turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 and parents of current SCC 4K students are encouraged to sign up for a time slot online at scc.k12.wi.us under the elementary page.

Please contact Heather Wester with questions at or 715-749-3119.