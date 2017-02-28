Search
    New Richmond Math Counts students moving on to state competition

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Pictured is the New Richmond Middle School Math Counts team that recently competed at the regional competition in Eau Claire, including: (front row) Amanda Backes, Abigail LaPean, Abigail Johnson, Charlie Olson; (middle row) Ian Sheetz, Emily Daniluk, Ashton Davis, Alex Jarchow; (back row) Zach Larkin, Zach Johnson, Tyler Dennis, and Sam LaPean. (Submitted photo)

    New Richmond Middle School

    The New Richmond Middle School Math Counts team recently took part in the regional competition in Eau Claire where they competed against 16 other teams.

    The New Richmond squad will be sending five students — four as part of a team, with the fifth student moving on as an individual. Those moving on as a team are Tyler Dennis, Sam LaPean, Zach Larkin and Zach Johnson. The individual student moving on is Alex Jarchow. The state competition will be held in Sheboygan on Saturday, March 4.

    The regional team was made up of Zach Larkin, Zach Johnson, Tyler Dennis, Sam LaPean, Ian Sheetz, Emily Daniluk, Ashton Davis, Alex Jarchow, Amanda Backes, Abigail LaPean, Abigail Johnson and Charlie Olson.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
