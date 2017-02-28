The New Richmond squad will be sending five students — four as part of a team, with the fifth student moving on as an individual. Those moving on as a team are Tyler Dennis, Sam LaPean, Zach Larkin and Zach Johnson. The individual student moving on is Alex Jarchow. The state competition will be held in Sheboygan on Saturday, March 4.

The regional team was made up of Zach Larkin, Zach Johnson, Tyler Dennis, Sam LaPean, Ian Sheetz, Emily Daniluk, Ashton Davis, Alex Jarchow, Amanda Backes, Abigail LaPean, Abigail Johnson and Charlie Olson.